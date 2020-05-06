WATERLOO — DeKalb County’s class of 2020 high school seniors will participate in graduation ceremonies different than any in local history, according to details released by three school districts Wednesday.
DeKalb, Eastside and Garrett high schools all will conduct virtual graduation ceremonies online, but with diplomas presented in person. Details of the plans:
DeKalb High School
“DeKalb Central Schools will conduct a virtual graduation that will still recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the DeKalb High School Class of 2020, representing the 53rd graduating class of DeKalb High School,” Superintendent Steve Teders and high school Principal Marcus Wagner said in a letter to seniors and families.
“We have been committed to finding ways to honor the entire senior class and, after many hours of consideration, graduation will remain on Sunday, May 31, 2020,” the letter said.
According to the letter, a pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony will be released at 9 a.m. on May 31, for viewing by seniors and their families. All traditional graduation components will be included in the presentation.
Plans are underway for all seniors and their families to be escorted by car on May 31 from a designated location in the school district to DeKalb High School, where students will walk across an outdoor stage to receive their diplomas. Families will watch from their cars and be able to take pictures from a safe distance. Specific details will be communicated in the upcoming weeks, the district said.
“Graduation is the culmination of the hard work and commitment a student has displayed for 13 years. Students look forward to this milestone event in their life," the letter said.
The district was forced to make alternative graduation ceremony arrangements due to the coronavirus public health emergency, and administrators said it has worked diligently to understand all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic before making any decisions about graduation. Over the past several weeks, the district has reviewed guidance from both local and state officials on the best approach to hosting a graduation ceremony that will maintain health and safety for all involved.
Teders said the DeKalb County Health Department has approved of the plan.
“Postponing graduation would be challenging as we battle the unknown of an evolving virus over the next few months that still may not allow for a traditional graduation ceremony to take place,” the letter said.
The district noted the timing of graduation is very important to students who are enlisting in the military, starting summer classes or career training programs, beginning a career or job, preparing to attend college in the fall, enjoying family vacations, and some who are moving on to their new lives after graduation.
“While this type of graduation isn’t our preferred choice, we believe this is the best way to celebrate and recognize all members of the 2020 graduating senior class while following all social distancing and large group gathering requirements that are currently in place. We appreciate your support and understanding, as we are extremely proud of each senior and look forward to celebrating them on May 31, 2020.”
Garrett High School
Garrett High School will hold a virtual graduation presentation at 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, as previously scheduled. The announcement was made Wednesday by Principal Matt Smith and Assistant Principal Jake Clifford.
"We want to do our best to make sure this is as close as a traditional ceremony as we can possibly get, considering the current social distancing requirements in the State of Indiana," Smith said.
Diplomas will be presented to seniors during 10-minute time slots on several times and dates: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 (30 slots); noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 (40 slots); 9 a.m. to noon and 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (35 slots); noon to 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 29 (35 slots) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 (25 slots).
Each senior is asked to request a day and time to receive a diploma. Seniors and up to 15 guests can attend in person on their selected days.
Caps and gowns will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 4-6 p.m. Monday in the high school parking lot. Students are asked to enter from Britton Street. At the first stop, seniors will check in and request a time to come to the school to receive their diplomas. They will proceed to a second stop, where they will receive their caps and gowns before exiting onto Houston Street.
"All of the pieces of the traditional ceremony are going to be prerecorded," Smith explained. The stage will be set up in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
Each senior will walk across the stage to receive his or her diploma. Speeches and photos of all students receiving their diplomas will be uploaded to the school district's website and all social media pages at approximately 5 p.m. on June 5.
Eastside High School
Eastside High School will have a virtual graduation ceremony for seniors and families on Sunday, May 24, as previously scheduled.
"In an attempt to provide our seniors with the most memorable graduation possible — within the rules and regulations — school officials have been searching for a program that is personal and meaningful," wrote Principal Larry Yoder, Assistant Principal Orie Foster and guidance official Lori Kaiser in a letter to seniors and their parents.
"After discussion with senior class officers, it was decided that Eastside Junior-Senior High School will offer a combination of a virtual and in-person graduation ceremony."
To prepare for the ceremony, seniors and up to 10 guests will be able to come to Eastside on scheduled days and times at 10-minute intervals Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14. A schedule has been shared with seniors and their parents.
During those times, seniors will wear their caps and gowns and be introduced by Yoder. As with the traditional graduation ceremony, seniors will walk across the gymnasium floor to the podium to receive their green diploma covers, with photos taken for the virtual ceremony. Seniors and their families also can have photos taken in the auditorium and commons areas.
Photos of all graduates, a reading of their accomplishments, prerecorded speeches and music will be released May 24. From 2-4 p.m. May 24, seniors will be able to pick up their diplomas at the school's main entrance.
"Eastside Junior-Senior High School realizes this is not the ideal or the traditional graduation ceremony that you deserve," Yoder, Foster and Kaiser wrote. "We hope the combination of personal and virtual will still give you and your family the opportunity to celebrate this great accomplishment."
