AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 8 and 13, both recovering at home, and a 51-year-old for whom the department has no further information, a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 263 cases since March.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 260 patients is 41. Only 53 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The new cases bring the total to 48 reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 24 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
State testing slides
For the second Wednesday in a row, statewide COVID-19 testing numbers plummeted, leading to artificially low numbers of new cases.
As of Wednesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state reported only 489 new cases, about 60% of case numbers reported Tuesday.
The result isn’t the sign of a sudden improvement in new infections, however, as testing rates were slashed compared to the day prior. On Wednesday, the state processed just 9,029 tests, almost half of the 17,656 done the day before.
Despite the huge one-day drop in testing numbers, the statewide positivity did increase from Tuesday to 5.42%. Still, that percentage is lower than last week, when the state was running more than 6%.
The state also logged 14 new deaths, coming off Tuesday’s 28 deaths.
Indiana has had large drops in its reported deaths over the last two Wednesdays, with no explanation as to why the numbers suddenly cut in the middle of the week.
Historically, Mondays have also been the lowest one-day totals, with cases and testing generally rising as the week carries one.
But last week, testing dropped to 7,500 when the state had otherwise been testing 10,000-19,000 people per day, while this week, the testing total 9,000 after running around 13,000-17,000 in the week prior.
Locally, case numbers barely moved in the four-county region on a day when overall state numbers were low.
Steuben County increased by two cases, while Noble and LaGrange counties were unchanged from the day before.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 29 all-time, LaGrange at 10, DeKalb at four and Steuben at three.
Cases and hospitalizations have been rising recently in Noble County, where the county health officer confirmed a new outbreak of cases in the assisted living facility at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
The nursing home at Sacred Heart had gone through an outbreak earlier in the pandemic, which led to 39 resident and staff cases and seven resident deaths, according to state data.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said some residents were hospitalized but have recovered and returned, while a testing battery of residents and staff members has been underway to help identify any other undetected cases and cut off wider spread.
