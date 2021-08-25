AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will take place Saturday at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn. The public is invited to attend.
Registration and luminaria sales will begin at 4 p.m.
Food trucks, featuring Kona Ice, Gump’s BBQ and the Cranberry Cottage Ice Cream Parlor, will open at 4 p.m. A percentage of sales will go to Relay.
Also at 4 p.m., the silent auction will begin and vendor booths will open near the silent auction tent.
The opening ceremony and survivor ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The game area will open at 5 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the silent auction will end and vendor booths will close. Silent auction pick-up will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.
The game area will close at 7:45 p.m.
Awards and the luminaria and closing ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. and the event will conclude at 9 p.m.
