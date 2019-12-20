AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision reported Thursday at 9:56 p.m.
Police responded to the 800 block of Duesenberg Drive, where a resident said his daughter's friend's vehicle was parked on Duesenberg Drive and had been struck on the driver’s side by an unknown vehicle.
