AUBURN — Auburn Tri Kappa will host the 9th annual Pink Out in DeKalb County on Thursday, May 18.
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography will be at The James Cultural Plaza from 1-6 p.m. Hubie Ashcraft will perform from 6-8 p.m. American Legion Riders from Auburn Post 97 will come to the plaza between 6-7 p.m. There will be opportunities to shop pink all day in downtown Auburn. This will also be the kick-off night for the 2023 ACD Festival Cruise-In series around the DeKalb County Courthouse Square.
T-shirts are on sale now through April 17 at Big Red Sports in Auburn. Order directly online at tinyurl.com/266v23eu or call 925-1425.
The mission of Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out is a call to action and educate community members about the crucial importance of early detection. Since 2016, Auburn Tri Kappa has established this financial aid fund available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing or treatment of breast cancer.
Applications are available at many health care providers, including St. Martin’s Clinic, Francine’s Friends, United Way of DeKalb County, Auburn Massage Centre, DeKalb County Health Department, online at TriKappaAuburn.org and at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
For questions or more information, email AuburnTriKappa@gmail.com, visit the Tri-Kappa Auburn Facebook page and website, TriKappaAuburn.org.
