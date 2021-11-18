HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved projects that are anticipated to result in more than $40,000 in electrical costs savings a year.
The board entered into an agreement with Energy Harness to replace all the interior lighting in the school building with LED lighting, said Superintendent Tony Cassel.
The project cost is about $127,000, with a $14,000 rebate, Cassel said.
“They’re estimating we’ll recognize a 70% savings on our electrical cost in light usage,” Cassel said.
Work is expected to begin in December and hopefully will be complete in January, Cassel added.
Also Monday, the board approved a solar project that will be installed on about 3 acres of an 8-acre parcel of land that runs adjacent to soccer and football field at the back of the school. The board approved the land purchase from a local farmer for a cost of $80,000.
The solar project will be carried out by the companies Entrust and Melink Solar at no cost to the school district, Cassel said.
“The equipment is maintained and owned by Entrust. They finance the entire project. They will charge the school a per-kilowatt useage that is less than what we’d be charged by our current power company. At peak, we would be running on approximately 80% solar, 20% on the grid. In times like winter when there’s less sunlight, that 80-20 is going to reduce,” Cassel said.
“Between the solar and the LED project, we’re anticipating saving probably upwards of $40,000-plus a year on our electrical costs.”
Addressing the 8-acre land purchase, Cassel said in addition to accommodating the solar array, the land also will be used by the school’s FFA group for field plots or small acreage for animals.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, the board approved the purchase and installation of lights at the school’s new tennis courts.
The board approved a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement with Musco Lighting, with annual payments of $25,226.
In personnel matters, the board approved the appointments of junior high girls basketball coach David Moyer and full-time cook Shelly Baker.
