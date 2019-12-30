AUBURN — William Hartman will preside over DeKalb County Commissioners meetings in 2020.
The three-member board elected Hartman in its meeting Monday at the courthouse in Auburn.
Hartman is completing his first year as a commissioner.
Outgoing President Don Grogg said next year will allow Hartman to learn his role with guidance from Grogg and fellow Commissioner Jackie Rowan. Both Grogg and Rowan will retired at the end of 2020.
Commissioners meet Mondays at 8:30 a.m. on the second floor of the courthouse.
In Monday’s meeting, County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker told the commissioners three bridges are due for replacement in the next few years.
Parker said his first priority is a bridge on C.R. 15 north of S.R. 8, which is 30 feet long. It also is the top priority listed in a consulting engineer’s report. Parker said the report estimates the cost at $420,000, but likely will be more .
Also on Parker’s list of bridge needing replacements are spans on C.R. 72 east of C.R. 39 and on C.R. 16 between 15 and 19, which is 83 feet long.
Parker said he also sees a need to replace a bridge west of Waterloo, on C.R. 24 just north of U.S. 6. It has been posted with a 15-ton limit.
Another priority for Parker is improving sidewalks along C.R. 11-A south of Auburn.
“It would be nice to have a sidewalk connecting Spencerville to the bridge,” Parker said, referring to the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Parker reported on his research involving a request last week from a citizen who asked for safety improvements at C.R. 56 and C.R. 59 north of St. Joe, proposing a four-way stop or a lower speed limit.
Parker said only two crashes occurred at the intersection during the three-year period of 2016-2018.
He said one crash involved a drunken driver, and the was blamed on failure to yield.
