AUBURN — Auburn native Holly Bowman, PA-C, recently joined the Lutheran Health Physicians family medicine in Auburn.
Bowman is a certified physician assistant providing patient-centered care for men, women and children of all ages. Her services range from routine physicals and medical treatment to care for sudden illness and chronic disease management.
Bowman is a DeKalb High School graduate. She earned her bachelor’s degree in health sciences and global health from Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Saint Francis. Prior to joining the family medicine team in Auburn, she provided care for patients in Lutheran Health Network’s urgent care setting.
“Getting to connect with patients and help them through all the hurdles in life is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever been able to do,” she said. “I am looking forward to practicing in Auburn and providing care to friends and neighbors. It means so much to me to be able to serve my community this way.”
Bowman lives in Auburn with her husband, Cyrus, who farms with his father in Waterloo, and their Bernedoodle, Aggie, who was featured on the 2021 Byler Lane Winery’s Dog Days of Summer wine bottle benefiting the DeKalb Humane Society.
The local office is located at 510 Smaltz Way. Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment with Bowman can contact the office at 927-1756. Visit LutheranPhysiciansAuburn.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.