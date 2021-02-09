WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a work session Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. No more than 50 people will be admitted.
A closed, executive session will take place immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.