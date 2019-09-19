AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings Friday and Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Linda Conrad of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. She was fined $1.
Dylan Harmes of the 100 block of South Street, Corunna, received a conditional discharge for possession of less than 30 grams of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. If he successfully completes one year of probation, the charge will be dismissed.
Charles Mosley of the 11000 block of S.R. 205, LaOtto, was fined $75 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael McDonald Jr. of the 800 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $1.
Kobe T. Gaiski of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Angola, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Sept. 16, 2020, and was fined $1.
James M. Gordon of the 7000 block of Terry Lake Road, Hamilton, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Sept. 16, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Brian K. Tarlton of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
