County election board to meet Feb 4, 2023

County election board to meet

AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
