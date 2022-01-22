AUBURN — There will be a contested race in the Republican primary election for DeKalb County Assessor.
Troy S. Myers filed as a candidate seeking the Republican nomination at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office on Wednesday. That sets up a race with incumbent assessor Sheila J. Stonebraker, who had filed a declaration of candidacy on Jan. 5. Myers also has filed as a candidate as a Republican Convention delegate.
Also filing declarations of candidacy in local races this past week are Republicans: Neal R. Blythe for Prosecuting Attorney; Debra K. (Debbie) King, Franklin Township Board member; Donald Chaffin, Keyser Township Board member; Mark (Buck) Jennings, Troy Township Trustee; Mary Simcox, Republican Convention delegate; Rene Hammit, Republican Convention delegate; Larry W. Seiler, Jackson Township Board member; and Donald Gengnagel, Newville Township Trustee.
Democrat Lisa Gerardot has filed as a candidate for Franklin Township board member.
