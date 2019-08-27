HAMILTON — Nancy McNabb, who left an unforgettable mark on northeast Indiana, has died at the age of 76, her children said Tuesday.
Mrs. McNabb served on the DeKalb Central school board for 24 years, including many years as its president, and became president of the Indiana School Boards Association from 1992-93. She was honored as the outstanding school board member in Indiana and as the first Indiana Young Mother of the Year.
“She had an amazing life, and she lived every day,” said her daughter, Colleen Everage. “I think we’re all just glad she was our mom and glad she made the sacrifices she did to serve the community. … It takes people like my mom to step up and not be afraid to lead.”
“She just touched a lot of people in so many ways and always helped anybody she could,” said her son, Nathan McNabb. He described her as “the most wonderful person I’ve ever known.”
Another son, Kevin McNabb, said his mother was a positive influence on the many people she touched.
“She had a very outgoing personality,” said Keith Perry of Auburn, who served as superintendent of DeKalb Central schools during part of Mrs. McNabb’s years on the school board.
“I think she had more friends than we could even count — that’s statewide and even nationally,” Perry said.
Perry said Mrs. McNabb often told him, “‘We always need to keep in mind to do what’s best for the students of DeKalb Central.’ She was very intent on doing that. I think all of her decisions were based on that philosophy.”
“Every decision she ever made was what was best for the kids. She always had the kids first,” said Jerry Durst of Auburn, who served with Mrs. McNabb on the DeKalb Central school board.
“She just was a great, fun person to be around. She was always upbeat and happy. … She knew everybody,” Durst added.
Jim Littlejohn of Auburn remembers “good times, fun times and serious times” in his eight years on the school board with Mrs. McNabb
“She knew what she was going to do and what should be done and what was best for the children,” Littlejohn recalled. “If an administrator was out of line, she was not afraid to tell them, and if they were doing a good job, she would let that be known, too.”
He added, “She was probably the strongest board member that’s ever been a part of the DeKalb Central system She was strong for the kids and strong for her convictions and not afraid to tell you that.”
“She was a forward-looking person and had endless energy. … She told us once that she could get by on about 2-3 hours of sleep a day,” Perry recalled.
Born in Kendallville, Mrs. McNabb graduated from the former Riverdale High School in southeastern DeKalb County. She and her husband, Robert, lived for nearly 40 years on their farm west of Spencerville on C.R. 68. Recently, they have made their home on Hamilton Lake.
For many years, Mrs. McNabb served as president of the former National Magnesium and Aluminum Foundry in Fort Wayne, a business founded by her father.
She had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis a year ago. Her daughter said she took a riverboat cruise in Fort Wayne on the day before she recently entered a hospice.
