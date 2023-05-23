AUBURN — The Hope Challenge is coming to Auburn June 17-18.
It will take place from noon Saturday, June 17 until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at Rieke Park, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
The Hope Challenge is an annual epic “Survivor-style” challenge competition designed to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana which provides safe and affordable housing solutions in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties.
Hope Challenge participants accept the challenge to pull together in teams of six to design and build an innovative shelter that the team will call home for the duration of the competition.
During the challenge, the team and shelter will be part of the HOPE VILLAGE — a community of 20 competitive teams ready to take on an array of physical and mental challenges. A championship team will be named by tabulating team points achieved during the entire challenge.
The registration fee is $300 for a team ($50 per competitor). The first challenge is to raise as much money as possible. Habitat has made this very easy for teams to do by creating a link not only for the team but for each individual team member as well. Simply post the link on social media and email to friends, family or other organizations that might be willing to offer their support. All teams that reach a fundraising threshold of $1,000 will begin earning HOPE Challenge competition points for every dollar raised over and above the threshold. A team could literally be in first place the day you show up for the competition.
The competition has three elements for teams to tackle:
• Fundraising: Each team has a target of raising $3,000 to help tackle Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana’s partnerships with families dreaming of home ownership.
• Shelter building: Design an innovative, sustainable shelter with your team that you will call “home” during the competition.
• Challenges: Teams score points by competing in multiple, sophisticated mental and physical challenges.
HOPE Challenge champions will be determined by a tabulation of total points scored for all three competition elements. Winning team members will receive $250, along with a traveling trophy to present and defend next year.
