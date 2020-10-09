AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County’s Power of the Purse event raised more than $14,000, the agency announced recently.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were made to offer a semi-virtual event to help maintain social distancing while still allowing the event to go on.
This year’s event was held over a 2 1/2-week time frame. Event ticket-holders were able to sign up for a 30-minute time slot to view the donated purses at the new United Way office and make their raffle ticket purchases. Those who wanted virtual-only participation were able to view purses on the United Way website and contact the office to purchase their raffle tickets. To close out the event, Power of the Purse committee members and United Way staff held a Facebook Live event on Thursday, Sept. 10, to raffle off all the purses and prizes.
United Way recently moved to a new Impact Funding model that will focus on supporting the ALICE population. Funds raised at Power of the Purse will go directly back into the community through Impact grants. Event participants were able to choose the ALICE focus areas — childhood trauma, addiction and early childhood education — to which their funds would be allocated.
United Way said it thanks all Power of the Purse sponsors, donors, and participants who made this year’s event a success.
