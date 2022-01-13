AUBURN — A legal fight may be brewing over a controversial ordinance brought forth by the Auburn Common Council President Matt Kruse at the Jan. 4 meeting.
Kruse and five other members of the Auburn Common Council voted to approve an ordinance establishing a utility service board within the city on first reading. This board would have sole control over Auburn Electric, Auburn Essential Services (AES) and the information services/information technology department at the city.
The lone “no” vote on the issue at the Jan. 4 meeting was Councilman Mike Walter, who motioned to table the ordinance for further consideration or send the ordinance to committee for further review. Both motions by Walter died due to a lack of a second from any other member of the council.
The ordinance will be brought back in front of the Common Council at its next meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in council chambers. It is at that point the ordinance is set to pass on second reading, unless members of the council reverse their earlier decision.
The potential for legal action was outlined in a speech delivered by Mayor Mike Ley at Thursday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
Ley held his comments on the issue until the end of the meeting to allow for the business of the day to be completed.
“The events and behavior of the past week or so are not anything I would envision happening within our governance system,” he said in his opening statement. “I am referring to the ramrod filing of the ordinance by the city council to create a new utility services department and a new utility services board.
“The conflict with the council is not something I like, nor feel good about,” he continued.
Kruse said the mayor put the council in the position to have to move quickly with his recent actions.
“AES will cease to exist if we don’t do this,” Kruse claimed in an interview on Wednesday. “Our employees love working here because of the technology we have in place.”
During the Jan. 4 meeting, Kruse claimed multiple city employees came to him and said they would quit their jobs if the utility services board wasn’t established.
From there, Ley outlined why he and the city’s legal counsel believe the ordinance is illegal. Ley contends that the information services department and AES can’t be governed under the utility services board because they aren’t utilities as defined by Indiana Code 8-1.5-3-3.
City Attorney Erik Weber wrote in his Opinion of Counsel that the City of Auburn Utilities (electric, water and water pollution control) are under the control of the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety according to state code. AES is a department of the City of Auburn and is a service provider by Indiana Code definition — stating the head of AES is appointed by the mayor.
During the Jan. 4 meeting, Kruse and other members of the council outlined why they believe that Auburn Electric, AES and the information services department should be under the control of the utility services board. It is their belief that AES falls under the utility classification, because it is currently being treated as one.
Until the end of December, the three departments were under the supervision of Chris Schweitzer, with the title of general manager. Schweitzer was fired by the mayor at the end of December. Ley said Schweitzer’s firing came because of the money he was making supervising three departments and the time it takes to do so.
“It is a mistake to have one person managing three city departments,” he said. “In my view, that was a poor decision that has exposed three departments to uncertainty should a single person be removed from the position, quit or die. The three departments formerly had at least two separate department heads.”
Kruse points to a lack of communication between the council and the mayor’s office when it comes to making decisions that affect the city is also a reason for the hurried approach to passing the ordinance.
“The mayor didn’t discuss it with anyone before it happened,” Kruse said of the firing of Schweitzer, which under city statute is the power of the mayor’s office.
Board of Public Works and Safety member Herb Horrom said 37 employees of AES and Auburn Electric have either been fired or quit since 2017, about the same time the three departments were put under the supervision of one person. During that time, there has also been one retirement.
“I question how many of them (council members) have bothered to do a deep dive on why this is taking place,” Horrom questioned on Thursday. “Something is wrong at the top. Why do we want to continue down that road? This is a red flag.”
Board of Works and Public Safety member Danny McAfee said personnel matters clearly fall under the jurisdiction of the Board of Public Works and Safety and the mayor has jurisdiction over hiring and firing department heads.
“Discipline and termination of a department head is not subject to appeal,” he said, “not to this board and not to the city council. The effort by the city council on behalf of a former city employee on the guise of protecting the city utility from mismanagement from the mayor I feel is a personal attack on the mayor and this board.”
During his speech on Thursday, Mayor Ley said he is prepared to take the next steps to stop the formation of the board by vetoing it. If the ordinance is vetoed, it would then come back to council on Feb. 1 for another vote. With two-thirds of the council in agreement, the mayor’s veto can be overridden.
The mayor said his office is set to file a petition with the county election board to put the issue up for referendum at the May primary or November general election.
He said he would go one step further and file a petition with the DeKalb Superior Court for a declaratory judgment, declaring the ordinance null and void of legal standing and also asking the court to stay the ordinance until the results of the referendum vote are verified.
The referendum would read, “Shall the legislative body of the municipality of Auburn, Indiana adopt an ordinance providing for the appointment of a utility service board to operate the City of Auburn Electric, Water and Water Pollution Control utilities?”
He went on to say, “We will begin the process of advertising for the position of department heads for Auburn Electric and AES and a manager’s position of the IS/IT department.
If the ordinance is approved by the city council in its current state, the City of Auburn would be the second municipality in the state whose city council and utility services board are the same. The city of Richmond has operated this way since the mid 1970s.
Richmond Mayor David Snow said he has a good working relationship with the members of the Richmond Power & Light Public Utility Services Board.
Ron Oler, president of Richmond’s utility service board, said the citizens of Richmond have full trust in the board.
“I think if you ask anyone, it works out well. We always have our citizens’ best interest at heart,” Oler said.
Oler said over the almost 50 years of the current board structure, only one time has the city council voted down something the utility service board voted in favor of.
It is that level of transparency that the mayor also questioned during his speech on Thursday.
“One major issue I see with this ordinance is the creation of the board being the city council itself,” Ley said. “It does not provide the necessary checks and balance between recommendations and approvals of leave any sort of checks and balance accounting in place. How does that work?”
Kruse said he didn’t believe it was a conflict to have the council members sit on both boards.
“We would be acting in the city’s best regard,” he said.
In closing, Mayor Ley said, “There is no rational way a utility service board provides more benefit than what our current Board of Public Works and Safety provides. If there is something that needs to be fixed, I am here.”
Ley said he is open for discussion with the board on the topic; they just have to be willing to discuss the issue.
