AUBURN — A large crowd gathered around the veterans monument in downtown Auburn Monday morning to remember those who have lost their lives protecting the United States during war time and post war time.
DeKalb County residents lined the sidewalks and streets along Main and 9th streets to take part in the program which lasted nearly 45 minutes. Members of the American Legion Riders formed a semi-circle with their motorcycles decked out with American flags in front of the podium due southwest of the monument.
Drew Wallace, commander of the Auburn American Legion Post 97 opened the ceremony my thanking everyone for attending. He then recognized DeKalb County’s oldest veteran Ellen Bates, who will turn 100 in July.
The program was then turned over to Tracy Pepple, acting exalted ruler of the Auburn Elks Lodge 1978. Pepple shared a brief history of the four veterans monuments in the county, two of which are housed at the DeKalb County Courthouse. There is also a monument in Butler and one in St. Joe.
Guest speakers for the event included Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, State Representative Ben Smaltz and State Senator Dennis Kruse.
“It is excellent to see so many people come out today,” Smaltz said. “It is an honor and privilege to be an American. Today is the day we remember the men and women who died so we can be here today.”
He closed his portion of the service by presenting a thank you to the American Legion for all they do to provide services to veterans in DeKalb County.
Senator Kruse also reflected on the day, “In our busy lives we take for granted who we remember today — our fellow soldiers.”
The Excelsior Singers — made up of students from DeKalb, Garrett and Northrop high schools — provided entertainment during the program.
Before the playing of “Taps” and the volley fire, Wallace read off the names of those veterans who have passed away since last Memorial Day.
A short flag burning ceremony was had at the American Legion before lunch was served.
