AUBURN — Deputy Stephen Koziol of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department earned a top honor at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Koziol was presented with the Herman H. Freed Award. In 1967, Freed became the first executive director of the academy. The award is presented to the student who best demonstrates the qualities of integrity, loyalty, ethics and attitude.
There were 116 law enforcement officers at this academy. Graduation ceremonies took place April 22.
Koziol joined the sheriff’s department in October after a 20-year career in the U.S. Army, where he served in airborne infantry.
The basic class students determine the recipient of the award by vote. The top vote recipient must also meet the approval of the ILEA staff and must not have failed any academic or practical component of the basic course.
“I am so very of proud of Deputy Stephen Koziol who demonstrates those traits and characteristics we expect out of our deputies,” Sheriff David Cserep II said.
