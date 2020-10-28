AUBURN — A car on display at an Auburn museum has been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
The 1921 Duesenberg Straight Eight was donated to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in late 2019. It is the first Duesenberg automobile sold to the public.
The Historic Vehicle Association announced Wednesday that the Duesenberg is the 27th vehicle to be chosen for the register and added to the permanent archives of the Library of Congress. It is joined in this year’s selections by a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE.
No. 6 on the historic register is a 1940 GM Futurliner on display at the National Auto & Truck Museum of Auburn.
A video released Wednesday, revealing the 2020 selections, features comments by two members of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s staff.
“It’s a very beautiful vehicle. This is art,” said Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO of the museum.
Sam Grate, curator of the museum, noted the Duesenberg’s innovative features of a straight-eight-cylinder engine and four-wheel hydraulic brakes.
“The car left a legacy of telling people what could be,” Grate said. He called it “the first embodiment of passenger car and race car combined as one.”
The Duesenberg was “years ahead of its time” and “an absolute technological marvel,” said Diane Parker, vice president of the Historic Vehicle Association. She described Duesenberg as “a brand that is absolutely synonymous with luxury.”
The Duesenberg brothers, Fred and August, built the 1921 Duesenberg at their factory in Indianapolis. The Auburn Automobile Co. owned Duesenberg when the company later built its most powerful and luxurious models from 1929-37.
The first Duesenberg was custom-ordered by Hawaiian industrialist Samuel Northrup Castle in 1919. After delayed production, he took possession in 1921.
Featuring custom coachwork by the Bender Body Co. of Cleveland, Ohio the car’s spacious interior was designed for Castle’s 7-foot stature.
The “Castle Duesenberg” remained in Samuel Castle’s possession until his death in 1959, when ownership was transferred to his nephew, James Christian Castle, and the car was transported to San Francisco and placed into storage. James C. “Chris” Castle Jr., and his wife, CyrAnn, became owners of the car in 1994. In 2010 the couple commissioned an intensive 10,000-hour, frame-off restoration of the car to its 1920s splendor. The car remained in the Castle family for virtually 100 years until the decision was made in to entrust the Auburn museum with its future stewardship.
“This gift to the museum is one of the most significant donations to the collection in the 46-year history of the museum,” Anderson said. “To have the Castle Duesenberg placed on the HVA’s National Historic Vehicle Register means the story of this iconic vehicle will continue to be shared for hundreds of years to come.”
The Historic Vehicle Association established the National Historic Vehicle Register in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Heritage Documentation Programs and Library of Congress to document historically significant automobiles in America’s past.
More information and a video introducing this year’s inductees are online at historicvehicle.org.
In March 2013, the Historic Vehicle Association entered into a collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Interior to explore how vehicles important in American and automotive history could be effectively documented and recognized. The project created a permanent archive of significant historic automobiles within the Library of Congress.
The first vehicle inducted to the national register is a 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe.
