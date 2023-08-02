AUBURN — You have to plan and prepare for growth and the traffic that comes with it.
With that in mind, Tuesday, the Auburn Redevelopment Commission directed City Attorney Erik Weber to draft a memorandum of understanding with organizers of the 10-acre 715 Development that will ultimately lead to a multi-faceted development as well as new streets to accommodate traffic on West 7th Street.
“We’ve seen the plans, we’ve seen the physical feedback … Are we in a position to commit funds for 2024?” Redevelopment Commission member Peter Kempf Jr. asked.
“Do you have the funds? That’s the first question,” Weber said. “Are they within the budget? If that’s the case, my advice would be to develop a memorandum of understanding of how those funds will be paid, which could be done without involving other consultants.”
The 715 Development, represented by Rudi Eidam, has already secured $1.35 million through READI for infrastructure development. 715 is hoping to receive $1 million from the RDC in 2024 dollars.
It will feature a mixture of commercial, residential and retail use on a new north-south connecting street between 7th and 15th streets. In addition, the group hopes to create a new east-west street that will link with Touring Drive, providing rear access to restaurants and businesses along the south side of 7th Street.
Eidam explained the project is based on a model from a development in Clarksville. Auburn’s project would have approximately 100 apartments on the second and third floors, with retail space on the first floor. The project has primary plat approval from Auburn’s Plan Commission.
“We have signed letters of intent from two separate developers for this piece only, for living and retail,” he told the RDC.
“If we’re successful in getting this million dollars, it’ll be per plan. If not, we’ll have to look at eliminating a portion of the roads, probably the east-west road,” Eidam said. “That’s not our desire, but that’s what we’ll have to do if we don’t come up with additional funding for development.”
When all the lots are developed, it will represent an approximate $30 million investment, Eidam added.
Earlier, Mayor Mike Ley said there have been many discussions with some of the existing businesses with the new roads.
“The key component to this 715 Development, from the city’s perspective, is the connection for this new north-south street,” Ley said.
“In order for that to happen, Kentucky Fried Chicken needs to come into play in the sense of relinquishing some of their property in order to shift the location of this roadway westward, with the hopes that on the north side, we can shift West Edge Drive to the east to create an aligned intersection,” he said.
“Things are lining up,” the mayor said. “The KFC owner is on board. … That’s a good positive thing right there. It’s looking real good on the south side.
“We’re having almost daily conversations with Auto Zone and their corporate people on the north side, and that is, I would tell you, optimistic to what we’re hearing there.”
Having additional means of access will be important as within the next few years, the Indiana Department of Transportation will build a median strip along 7th Street that will eliminate left turns except at intersections.
Getting the street situation resolved is an important piece of the process.
“It’s all needed and it’s very timely because INDOT, with their access management project, is needing to know what’s the status of these two streets in terms of their design, as to whether that median strip is continuous through there or if it can have a break in it,” Ley said.
“We’re all hopeful, optimistic, that we’re going to make an alignment, put a break in that median strip, create a proper intersection which will allow left turns, and then the potential for a traffic signal going in at that intersection some day after warrants are determined,” he continued.
If realized, the development will provide easy access to groceries, food and retail, Eidam said.
“We’re still coordinating with Burger King and we’re finalizing the coordination with KFC. We continue to coordinate with INDOT.
“This project, we’ve looked at now for two years,” Eidam said. “We continue to have those talks with developers to see how all that transpires and gets going.”
After the RDC voted to direct Weber draft the memorandum, the mayor and Council President Natalie DeWitt shared some final thoughts.
“I just want to thank you all. This has been a long road,” DeWitt said. “I know the mayor has done a ton of work on this project with Rudi.
“This has been part of the plan since the previous administration. … My biggest thought is safety and pressure off of 7th Street. We really need to be cognizant of that when we go into 2026 when that all gets redeveloped.
“This helps immensely check one of the boxes off the city plan and move forward,” DeWitt said. “Thank you all for all of your hard work on that.”
“The desire for the city to participate in this project predates me,” Ley said. “It’s been around for awhile that the city’s had an interest in seeing a connector street between 7th Street and 15th Street and the back street.
“It’s been talked about for a long, long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.