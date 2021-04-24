AUBURN — The future of DeKalb County’s criminal justice system will be the topic of a public meeting Monday at 6 p.m.
The DeKalb County Commissioners will conduct the meeting in the basement of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, to accommodate a crowd that might overflow their usual meeting room in the courthouse.
On April 13, the commissioners revealed an option to connect a new DeKalb County Jail to the one-year-old Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn.
The existing jail, built in the mid-1980s in downtown Auburn, is overcrowded and suffering from structural problems.
A report by the Elevatus architectural firm said it would cost $25 million to build a new jail attached to the Community Corrections Center, compared to $28.3 million for a freestanding jail immediately north of the corrections center.
County Commissioners said the attached-jail plan also would save $5 million to $6 million in operating costs and depreciation over the next 20 years.
The attached-jail plan would change the corrections center significantly. It would reduce the center’s work-release beds from 52 to 12. Offices for the Community Corrections staff would become the headquarters for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, which also operates the jail.
Under the plan, the Community Corrections staff would move to the County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St. Commissioners President Bill Hartman said it would cost $200,000 to $300,000 to create space for the Community Corrections staff by adding a floor and walls to fill a large atrium on the second floor of the downtown building.
At the April 13 meeting, 11 speakers objected to the option of combining the jail and corrections center— including six current or former elected officials, three county employees and two citizens.
Opponents argued that the combined plan would diminish the effectiveness of Community Corrections and result in a “cobbled-together” building.
Sheriff David Cserep II did not take a side for or against a combined building. He told the commissioners he would operate a new jail in any format, but promised he would give them his best advice.
Commissioners said they have not made any final decisions, but emphasized that they are reluctant to raise taxes any more than necessary for a new jail.
In March, the county’s financial consultant estimated that to pay for a new jail, the county would have to raise its overall income tax rate from 2.13% to 2.43% at least through 2028. That would increase county income taxes by $169 per year on a taxpayer with the county’s median household income of $56,421, consultant Jeff Peters said.
