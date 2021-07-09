AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I June 30 and July 6 and 7.
Courtney Hiles of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Harold Hollis of the 5700 block of Sutton Road, Britton, Michigan, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 90 days, and was placed on probation for 450 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. If he completes 90 days of home detention on probation, that will satisfy the executed sentence.
Anthony Combs of the 5800 block of Kimberly Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 365 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tyler Rafferty of the 11000 block of Grand River Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentence to two years in jail, all suspended except 120 days, and was placed on probation for 600 days for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. If he successfully completes 120 days of home detention as a term of probation, the executed sentenced will be deemed satisfied. He was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for one year, retroactive to the date of suspension.
Nylehn Bennett of the 700 block of Mildred Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days.
Trevor Deck of the 400 block of North York Street, Albion, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kevin Stone of the 6300 block of East Hampton Drive, Indianapolis, was fined $150 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Branning of the 4400 block of Trier Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
