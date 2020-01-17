Today
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Movie: “War Room,” 6 p.m., Corunna Church of Christ, Michigan and Walnut streets, free admission.
Monday
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Auburn Village Rehabilitation, 1751 Wesley Road, Auburn. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Tuesday
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-5:30 p.m., American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 2-7 p.m., McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, 400 S. Indiana Ave., Auburn. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Free community meal, 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 24
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Giving Back, making pads for cancer patients, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, Jan. 25
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hanger A; fly in or drive in for breakfast and tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. With eggs cooked to order. Free-will donations for the meal will be used to fund aviation scholarships. The location at Hanger A is on chapter website, vaa37.org, or look for the sign.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Open house and celebration of Catholic schools, St. Joseph School, 301 Houston St., Garrett, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring campus tours, free make-and-take math games, pancake breakfast and information about financial aid.
Monday, Jan. 27
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Grandparents and Caregivers support group, 6:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Free community meal, 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 31
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 3
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 7
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, Feb. 10
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 14
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Monday, Feb. 24
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, March 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, March 21
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Monday, March 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, April 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Saturday, April 18
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Monday, Aprll 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
Monday, May 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, June 8
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, June 22
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, July 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, July 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 10
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 24
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Sept. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Sept. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Oct. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Oct. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
