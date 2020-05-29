BUTLER — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded scholarships to five Eastside High School students through the generosity of donors who believe in continuing education after high school, the foundation said.
“Donors put a lot of thought into the specific criteria for their scholarships,” the foundation said. Examples of scholarship criteria vary from sports participation, specific college major or work skill, or open to all students. Each application is reviewed blindly by the foundation’s Scholarship Screening Committee and fund representatives and scored with a rubric on grade-point average, SAT/ACT scores, school courses, school activities, community service/work experience and an essay.
“These scholarships recognize the accomplishments the students have achieved in the last four years. The foundation is very proud of all the DeKalb County students and wishes them great success as they continue their education!” the foundation said in a news release.
The scholarships and recipients:
• The Raymond, Luella & David Aschleman Scholarship Fund — Matthew Strong;
• Butler Community Day Care BEE Scholarship — Jessi Gerke;
• Mary Lois Murphy Grimm Scholarship — Summer Dircksen;
• Julia Hague Scholarship — Kelsey Treesh;
• Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership — Vance Erwin; and
• Robert and Virginia White Scholarship — Jessi Gerke.
