AUBURN —The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will play host to the annual Duesy of a Day Bridal Show on Jan. 19 from noon to 3 p.m.
This year’s bridal show will feature unique wedding vendors from all over the region including photographers, florists, caterers, DJ’s, bakers, dress shops, restaurants, hotels and event vendors. All will showcase their unique offerings to help local brides-to-be plan their day in a day.
“It’s been really fun to watch the museum’s bridal show grow and evolve into a one-stop-shop type of event.” said Alisha Iddings, events manager for the museum at 1600 Wayne St. “Each year we see the number of vendors and attendees rise as we strive to host the best possible event for Dekalb County.”
Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring friends along, Iddings said.
Tickets will cost $5 at the door, but free admission will be given to all brides who pre-register online at automobilemuseum.org, or on the museum’s Facebook pPage @ACDAM1974.
Brides are encourae to bring their groups, take pictures, connect with vendors, learn about new wedding trends and check items off their to-do lists. All questions and vendor interestsmay be directed to Iddings at 925-1444, ext. 33, or by email at events@automobilemuseum.org.
