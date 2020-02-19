Auburn native Kristi McCart remains in the competition after episode four of “The Biggest Loser.”
The episode aired Tuesday night on the USA Network revealed that McCart lost 6 pounds during the fourth week of the weight-loss competition on the TV reality show.
McCart survived as one of eight contestants remaining from the original 12.
The show left McCart’s fans in suspense, because she was the last contestant to be weighed during Tuesday’s episode. She needed to lose at least 4 pounds to avoid elimination.
McCart dropped from 241 to 235 pounds during the week. She began the contest at 264 pounds.
Her team won the fourth week’s competition with an average of 2.5% weight loss. She lost 2.49% percent.
McCart is married to fellow DeKalb High School graduate Tom McCart. She practices law in Riverview, Florida.
“The Biggest Loser” airs each Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the USA Network.
