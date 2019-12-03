AUBURN — A New York City-based jazz trio will give a free concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St. The concert, open to the public, is part of the church’s 175th anniversary celebration.
The musicians are Jonathan Gardner on bass, Tuomo Uusitalo on piano and Chris Parker on drums.
Gardner, a professional musician since 2010, has performed extensively throughout the eastern United States, as well as abroad in Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Latvia. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, he graduated from the University of Louisville with a bachelor’s degree in jazz performance, and more recently received his master’s degree in jazz performance from New York University. He also is a composer and music educator.
Uusitalo is an award-winning pianist, composer, arranger and educator who has released three albums and has appeared on numerous albums as a sideman. While studying in Graz, Austria, he performed with many jazz legends including Bob Brookmeyer, Billy Hart, Curtis Fuller, Jimmy Cobb and Jim Rotondi. Since moving to New York City in 2012, he has worked with several legendary musicians and bands including The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Curtis Lundy, Tyler Mitchell and David Schnitter.
Parker, a native of Bloomington, maintains an active performance schedule in New York City, working with musicians such as Jim Snidero, Tim Armacost, Chris Potter, Frank Glover, Charlie Ballantine, Dave Stryker and Jamey Aebersold. He is also an adjunct music faculty member at Olney Central College in Illinois.
More information about all three musicians may be found at their websites online and on Facebook.
Donations will be accepted at the conclusion of Saturday’s performance.
