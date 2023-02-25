Monday
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn. The agenda includes discussion on the textual amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance, section 9.05, commercial solar energy systems overlay district.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120, 801 E. Houston St.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
