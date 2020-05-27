WATERLOO — A digital billboard honoring the DeKalb High School Class of 2020 is traveling around the school district this week prior to graduation ceremonies Sunday.
The sign, provided by Bright Signs and More of Fort Wayne, was funded by donations from the employees of DeKalb Central Schools.
The sign made its first stop at the Corunna Fire Hall on Tuesday. It will be located at the Garrett State Bank in Ashley today, Waterloo Town Hall Thursday, the former YMCA building at 310 N. Main St. in Auburn on Friday and the DeKalb Central Schools campus on Saturday and Sunday.
“This will allow for us to honor our graduates across our entire district. Thank you to our employees for honoring our students and all they have accomplished. Congratulations to the DeKalb High School Class of 2020,” said high school Principal Marcus Wagner.
Donations from employees across the district also funded two large billboards — on South Wayne Street in Auburn and on U.S. 6 at the interchange with Interstate 69. The billboards carry the message, “Congratulations DeKalb Class of 2020. We are proud of you.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced DeKalb Central and other school districts to come up with alternative graduation plans. On Sunday, DeKalb will release a pre-recorded traditional virtual graduation ceremony. Beginning at 2 p.m., seniors will be escorted in vehicles in a parade from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, to the high school, where a diploma walk will take place on an outdoor stage.
