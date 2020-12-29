GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center is inviting the community to celebrate like it’s 1921 with its 21 Days of Gala fundraiser, starting Feb. 6, 2021, and running through Feb. 27.
In order to keep everyone safe during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the JAM Center will not be having its traditional Winter Gala and Silent Auction. Instead, it will be hosting events online and at its “Speakeasy,” located at 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
There will be many events those familiar with its annual gala will recognize, including a silent auction, giving games, and raffles. There also will be new surprises in store.
For more information and to register, visit the JAM Center, call 357-1917, visit myjamcenter.org/2021 gala, or text “jamgala” to 843-606-5995.
Though 2020 was a difficult year for people, the JAM Center staff knows that when people work together incredible things can happen. They believe there are brighter days ahead because of community support, and that is a reason to celebrate.
The JAM Center thanks Ambassador Enterprises for sponsoring its virtual platform for this year.
