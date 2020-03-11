AUBURN — A new location for Get Bent Custom Exhaust & Undercar Service won approval from the Auburn Plan Commission in a meeting Tuesday evening.
The automobile repair shop, specializing in underbody work, will build a new home at 313 N. Grandstaff Drive on the former site of Preferred Auto Sales.
Get Bent, owned and operated by Harry Riley Jr and his brother, Paul Riley, currently is located at 1923 Wayne St., according ton Plan Commission documents.
Get Bent’s new building will be 50-by-78 feet with three service bays, a lobby and waiting area, an office, restroom and employee break area. Its parking lot will have 14 regular parking spaces and two accessible spaces.
