AUBURN — Displayed prominently in the office of Auburn Mayor Mike Ley is a lofty vision to rethink the land along Cedar Creek in downtown Auburn from 3rd to 11th streets.
Ley released an architectural rendering of waterfront improvements along Cedar Creek late last week.
He said this vision for improving a key feature to downtown Auburn is two years in the making and is only a conception at this point.
“This helps to link downtown,” he said. “Everyone that has seen it has loved it. Something like this can be the lifeblood of downtown.”
With funding from the state’s HELP grant looming for the city, Ley said this project may be the perfect legacy project for the city. The final decision on the legacy project funded by the HELP grant will be left up to a local committee that has yet to be established.
If the committee were to choose the project or even a portion of the project detailed in Ley’s conceptual renderings, a portion of the work will have already been done.
“This is something the committee could jump on instantly,” he said.
The rendering is broken down into three or four sections featuring some 23 amenities which can be moved throughout the plan. Those features include walking trails, parking, terraced amphitheater, veterans memorial, food court/beer garden, splash pad, playground and other features.
The plan also includes the old iron CSX railroad bridge, which the city took ownership of from the county, which is proposed to span the creek at 11th street.
Ley said the vision for the project came from a visit to Mishawaka, which has a similar waterfront feature in its downtown. It also includes features from Fort Wayne’s Promenade Park.
He said it is developments like this that helps to attract residents to the community and to downtown Auburn. This project would go right along with the mayor’s revitalization plans for downtown, which is set to begin during 2022.
The mayor said the portion of the project between 7th and 9th streets could be developed quickly, although he said the total project would take a lot of stars to align.
“Nothing is presumed here. I have been very adamant about that when talking to current business owners,” he said. “Major stars would have to align to create the vision.”
The project in total would require several businesses to be relocated, including House of Spirits, Elk’s Lodge, Moss Construction Cost Management and the largest hurdle Messenger — located on the north side of 7th Street — along with several other buildings.
The project is just a vision currently and no decision has been made at this time. This is just one of many plans that are in the works to better the Auburn community.
Ley said that Administrative Assistant Brandy Coburn has worked hard right alongside him on the project.
