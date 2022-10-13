AUBURN — Housed in the vast collection of vehicles at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is a vehicle which was over a 100 years ahead of its time, a 1899 Waverley Stanhope Phaeton.
The Waverley, created in Indiana, is one of the first electric vehicles produced in the United States.
With the installation of a new ChargePoint Level 2 commercial charging station earlier this week, the electric vehicle craze has come full circle at the museum.
Brandon Anderson, executive director of the ACD Museum, said Thursday morning that “the classics” will always have a home in Auburn. The new charging station, however, is a way to stay current with today’s trends.
“The same discussions we are having today were happening before the turn of the century (1899),” Anderson said.
He explained back then, the discussion on alternative fuels was between steam power and electric. Those early era cars faced some of the challenges that today’s electric vehicles face when it comes to the amount of miles one can travel.
Anderson said he approached the city this past summer about the potential for installing an electric vehicle charging station in the museum’s parking lot through a private/public initiative. The museum received the charging station through a donation and the city donated the labor to install the unit with the help of Mayor Mike Ley and Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety member Herb Horrom.
Anderson said the charging station is just another amenity to encourage visitors to take in the offerings of the ACD Museum’s campus, while enjoying a stop in Auburn.
The museum already offers electric recreational vehicle hookup sites through an online website, Harvest Hosts, in its west parking lot. The north portion of the lot features four electric hookups. Harvest Hosts is an online network of wineries, breweries, distilleries, farms and attractions that invite RV’ers to stay in 3,919-plus camp sites across the United States.
“We are getting visitors from across the United States,” Anderson said in reference to the Harvest Host online site. “This will be just another amenity.”
The charging station went online Thursday afternoon and is now available for use. It is available to guests free of charge, with the museum paying for the electricity to the unit.
He said the two- or three-hour charge time will give visitors time to explore the museum’s campus, which includes the National Automobile & Truck Museum.
The unit is the second in the community, but first at a destination location within DeKalb County. Tempus Technology installed a unit earlier this summer, which Anderson said is also online.
