WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council Tuesday approved a tax abatement resolution for Nucor Building Systems in a continuation of its Dec. 14 session at the Historic Depot.
The proposed abatement was tabled at the earlier session to allow council members more time to flesh out details on the issue.
In its application for abatement, Nucor Building Systems plans invest $3.3 million into its facility at 305 Industrial Parkway in Waterloo’s industrial park. The company is building a 15,240-square-foot expansion to its office, and a 7,124-square-foot addition onto its product development lab.
The expansion will bring some 25 new jobs to Waterloo with an average annual salary of $100,000. The expansion and tax abatement was unanimously approved by the Waterloo Redevelopment Committee.
The 10-year tax abatement on the project holds a sliding scale of between 5% to 15% each year — allowing the town to begin collecting tax dollars in 2023. The amount of deduction applicable to the redevelopment or rehabilitation of real estate is limited to $13,513,381 under the resolution.
Nucor estimated that the cost of the office expansion is $2.3 million and the lab expansion $1 million. Work on the project has started and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.
In other business, the council approved bumping the annual contract for the town sexton from $1,000 to $1,500. Beginning in 2022, town employees will have a full day off for both Christmas eve and New Year’s eve instead of the current half-day off. Measures to establish petty cash and cash change amounts for the Town Hall were also approved. Council members signed annual policies regarding nepotism and contracting with relatives.
Sabinia Keen shared plans from the Friends of the Depot committee, comprised of nearly 20 members.
Fundraisers for the historic train depot are in the works with an account to be set up through the Town of Waterloo for donations. Committee members plan to clean the facility and will inspect after each rental to advise if a return of deposit is in order. Keen said a committee member will serve as event coordinator to handle the rental of the hall, with plans to spruce up the building with window blinds, rugs, kitchen supplies such as towels, and snacks and beverages offered for sale.
Having the group handle the cleaning would save the cost of outside help, and with the number of committee members working on fundraising and events, it will make the facility more appealing. Fliers have been made to promote rental of the depot, she added, as well as social media.
“If advertised more, the public could learn the depot is much cheaper than many event centers in the area of its size,” Keen added.
Council President Jess Jessup asked Keen if the group could bring reports back to the council on a regular basis.
“This will help take it out of the red,” Jessup said of the changes.
The group hopes to work with the Waterloo Fire Department and have the facility open to the public on the first Saturday of the month instead of the second Saturday as it is currently.
The council approved the purchase of office digital meeting equipment from Williams Electronics at the cost of $1,745.65.
The town’s fire protection agreement with Smithfield Township was tabled until council members have the opportunity to compare it with the current agreement.
Items held over until future meetings include the Lions Club lease, engine braking issues on U.S. 6 and S.R. 427, and the introduction of a sewer use contract.
An end-of-year meeting is planned Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Town Hall to go over any year-end housekeeping matters, Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski said.
