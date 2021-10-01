AUBURN — New cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County continue their downward trend.
Friday, the DeKalb County Health Department released its weekly case count, which saw the county drop some 39 cases from last week. The health department reported 138 cases for the seven day period Sept. 24 through Oct. 1.
The 138 new cases brings the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 5,996 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 83.
The county continues to see an equal spread in cases over all age groups, with the majority of cases coming occurring in those residents who are 60 and younger.
This week’s breakdown of cases included: 11 in the 0-10 age group, 14 in the 11-20 age group, 17 in the 21-30 age group, 26 in the 31-40 age group, 24 in the 41-50 age group, 21 in the 51-60 age group, 12 in the 61-70 age group, 10 in the 71-80 age group and three in the 81-90.
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic and testing site will continue to be open at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds today from noon to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
