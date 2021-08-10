AUBURN — The formation of the 2022 county budget has begun after an eight-hour day of hearing proposals from county department heads and elected officials.
That discussion continues today with another eight-hour session and 13 presentations from department heads and elected officials.
Council President Rick Ring started off Tuesday’s session by stressing to the council that the biggest focus would be getting salaries in line.
“We have a little more money this year than we thought we would have simply because the growth quotient is higher at 4.2%,” Ring said. “I would like to say we would be able to take care of everyone. I’m sure everyone isn’t going to be where they want to be but we are going to do the best we can.”
The discussion on Tuesday centered around salaries as each department head or elected official made their way to the podium. Before leaving the podium Ring made sure to ask if employee evaluations were being submitted and if employees were taking part in the IT department’s Know Before program.
The day began with presentations from the county’s three judges.
Superior Court 2 Judge Monte Brown spoke for the group saying he believes the wages paid to court staff is unfair and unjustified.
“Our staff is the life blood of the third floor of this courthouse,” Brown said. “The staff is important in running our courts, they are accountable to us and the Indiana Supreme Court.”
Brown said the recommendations made in the budgets are less than what the average paralegal makes.
“Our staff should be paid fairly, our budget numbers we presented are in the right direction,” he said.
All three judges said they constantly train their staff with all court reporters being certified as paralegals.
Circuit Court Judge Kurt Grimm said his staff can sit in a hearing and make notes and create the needed documents for a hearing.
“The ability to do that moves the case load through in an efficient fashion,” Grimm said. “That is a skill set that is learned over a vast period of time.”
The day’s presentations were rounded out by Sheriff David Cserep II and Sheila Stonebraker, assessor.
The sheriff’s budget at close to $5 million is the largest of the county’s proposals. His budget, like others, included at least a 2.5% increase in wages for his employees. It also includes several larger capital expenses.
Those capital expenses included repair of the elevator at the DeKalb County Jail, which has a price tag of $112,450. There is also a need for 55 new handheld radios for staff, along with HVAC repair and five new vehicles.
The sheriff explained that his department is utilizing a five year rotation on all their cars. This allows the department to get the most money for the vehicles at auction because the vehicles will still have less than 100,000 miles on them.
In discussing his budget Sheriff Cserep raved about the quality of his staff as did all elected officials and department heads.
“These folks are dedicated and are doing a great job, that is why we look good,” he said. “I want to hold on to these folks. We have a great team and they work hard.”
Council President Ring echoed those sentiments.
“I am very thankful for the people we have,” Ring said.
Other presentations on Tuesday included Jason Meek, Homeland Security; Sandi Wilcox, Treasurer; Nellie Heffley, soil and water; Holly Albright, clerk; Leta Hullinger, recorder; Jack Smith, IT; Becky Calhoun, Drug Free DeKalb; Kellie Knauer, Community Corrections; Chris Gaumer, development services; Brian Humbarger, E-911 and Doty Miller, human resources.
