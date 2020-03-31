AUBURN — DeKalb County officials played a game of “what if” Monday, ending with more questions than answers.
The County Commissioners and office holders planned for what to do if a county employee tests positive for COVID-19, potentially closing an office or the entire courthouse.
The commissioners approved a policy governing individual employees paid leaves due to COVID-19 and related closures.
Last week, they closed the courthouse and other county buildings to nearly all visitors. The challenge is how to operate county government if a building becomes closed to employees, as well.
Commissioners learned the county owns 23 laptop computers set up for working remotely. They already have been assigned to key employees, but some might have to be reassigned to the most essential departments — with priority to the clerk’s office for elections, the auditor’s office for payroll and the treasurer’s office to receive property tax payments.
The policy approved Monday assures that employees whose work hours are reduced can keep the benefits by paying their share of premiums or other deductions.
It says an employee should not to come to work for at least two weeks or until released by medical personnel if the person is ill with multiple COVID-19 symptoms, is caring for someone who is ill, or has been in direct personal contact with someone who has symptoms or positive test for COVID-19.
Employees returning from out-of-state personal travel should consider self-isolating for two weeks.
Department heads are instructed to decide which employees are essential for operations, keeping to a minimum the number of employees entering buildings.
An employee can take up to 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave when quarantined or caring for a person who is quarantined, or caring for a child because school is closed or a child care provider is unavailable.
Employees who qualify for emergency paid sick leave will receive regular pay, which is above federal requirements, the policy said.
Employees who are working should maintain separation of at least 6 feet when possible.
