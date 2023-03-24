AUBURN — In one corner, a girl swings her leg to kick a soccer ball.
In another corner, a boy tosses miniature basketballs at hoops in rapid-fire succession.
Nearby, two kids are playing tabletop tennis.
Oblivious to all of that action, a boy is enjoying a virtual video game.
It’s all happening at once in the new teen space, also known as “The Bridge” at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
YMCA chief executive officer Bob Krafft explained the reason for the room’s name.
“The reason we call it ‘The Bridge,’ we see the Y as a bridge from all of the folks that are coming to the Y — all 11,300 members as of today — to the church, the bridge that connects people to a relationship with folks that know Jesus and can offer that hope and help and light that comes from knowing Him.”
The goal is to have groups to use the YMCA and spaces like The Bridge to connect with children on a regular basis.
Campus Life will soon hold meetings at the facility. Some church groups use the facility and the DeKalb Youth Network also meets at the Y.
“We had a mission to build this, and to do that, we hired a full-day youth director that’s in here every night, five days a week, from 3:30 to 7:30, that’s here building those relationships with kids,” Krafft said Thursday.
“There’s 168 hours in a week, and we get the kids for one or two of those hours,” youth minister Josh Freed said. “This room has the opportunity through (youth director Spencer Geyer) Spencer’s leadership and the leadership of the Y to engage and plant seeds with kids for 20 hours a week.
“The amount of opportunity this place has to plant seeds … is insane to me,” Freed said. “Spencer was one of my first graduates in my youth group, and to see him stepping into a role like this is so meaningful. I’m proud to be part of this.”
Efforts to repurpose the former space into the teen area happened as funds and materials were available.
The teen space measures approximately 1,200 square feet and became available when the YMCA moved its child care rooms out of the North Street campus to a nearby location.
The new child care building — which was donated to the YMCA — opened in May 2020.
“This was in dire need of some renovation as we could afford it,” Krafft said. “COVID kind of slowed everything down for the whole world. We were finally able to open it last September.”
The room is decorated with banners of all of the schools in DeKalb County and packed with activities for its target group, primarily for children between ages 11-17.
Krafft couldn’t be happier with the results.
“I’m really excited for the Y to be able to offer something that isn’t just sports-related, that kids can come. They’re all going to play video games no matter what,” he said.
“If we have a safe space, with adult supervision, that they can play safe, wholesome video games and also participate in active Ping-Pong, basketball and virtual reality, I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”
“The most important thing is our youth director who works for the Y and a youth pastor and other folks come in to build those relationships with those kids,” Krafft continued.
“If a child has a caring adult that’s pouring some love in their life, it doesn’t matter what their background is, it doesn’t matter what their home situation is, they have a much better chance of succeeding at life and having, not just a relationship with God, but just a better life.
“We want to invest in the kids by building those relationships with staff and caring adults.”
“It’s been just a few years ago, the YMCA refocused and put Christ back into a Christian organization,” Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said. “To me, that was a turning point in this organization, in this community.
“This YMCA is so important to the community,” he said. “This is a true, true asset for our community.”
Krafft said a kitchen adjacent to the space will open once appliances have been procured or donated. For sponsorship information, contact Krafft at the YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.