AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The report covers four days, from Friday through Monday.
Monday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 701 cases.
It took DeKalb County six months and four days from the first case on March 24 to reach 500 cases on Sept. 28, but only two weeks to cross the next 100 milestone, and then only one week to reach 700.
The new cases also make October the month with the most confirmed infections at 182. That exceeds the previous record of 168 in September, with 11 days still remaining in October.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Friday’s new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 2 to 83, a news release said. Four are age 70 or older. Five are 19 or younger.
The 40 new patients include 20 who are recovering at home and 18 for whom the county has no further information.
Two of the new patients are hospitalized. Their ages are 56 and 74.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19. The most recent death was reported Oct. 5.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 65 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 16 admitted to intensive-care units. The number of ICU patients has been unchanged for several days.
The Health Department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
