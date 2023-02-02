INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is looking for 300 volunteers around the state to serve as judges for the 2023 National History Day in Indiana contests.
NHDI is a yearlong program dedicated to enhancing history education in Indiana’s schools. Students in grades four through 12 explore a historical subject that fits under the annual theme. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Students use their research to create a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. To reach the 2023 NHDI State Contest, to be held at Marian University on April 22, students must qualify at one of six regional contests.
At the regional contests, judges work in teams to assess student projects, give feedback and rank winners. Regional finalists advance to the state contest on April 22 at Marian University in Indianapolis. Then, the top two entries from each junior and senior category become eligible to compete in June at the National Contest for National History Day. The 2023 National Contest will be held June 11-15, 2023, at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Judges don’t need a particular background in historical knowledge or skills. They just have to be willing to listen to students talk about their historical performances, documentaries, exhibits, papers and websites, and give them thoughtful and helpful feedback. As students advance from regional and state to national contests, judge feedback helps guide their research and project-creation process. All contests are scheduled to be held in person. Volunteer judges are needed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on contest days — lunch is provided.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/NHDI2023.
Regional NHDI contests will take place on the following dates and times:
• Northeast regional contest, Feb. 11;
• Northwest regional contest, Feb. 18;
• West regional contest, Feb. 25;
• IPS regional contest, March 1;
• South regional contest, March 4; and
• Central regional contest, March 11
NHDI is a project-based, inquiry-based program which encourages students to explore their own passions by conducting research, developing research questions, and then exhibit their individual learning styles through the creation of exhibits, documentaries, performances, papers and websites.
Educators and students alike use NHDI because it allows them to build critical thinking, inquiry, analysis and presentation skills through subjects the students are passionate about. Whether students create mini projects in class or go all the way to regional and state contests, educators and students share in control of the project.
NHDI is presented by the Rooker Family Foundation with support from the Vigran Family Foundation. For more information, visit indianahistory.org/historyday or call (317) 232-1882.
