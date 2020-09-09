AUBURN — A quilt produced by the Catholic Charities Retired Senior Volunteer Program sold for a record-breaking price of $26,000 Saturday in The Auburn Auction at Kruse Plaza.
It was the 35th Annual Classic Car Quilt Auction to benefit the Catholic Charities program, which is based in Auburn and serves DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Entitled “American Heroes — Honoring the 75th Anniversary of the Ending of WWII,” this year’s quilt was designed by RSVP participant Patti Sheppard. RSVP volunteers hand-embroidered all of the quilt blocks, while Diana Wiedenhoeft constructed it. A total of about 10 people were involved in the design, quilting, embroidery and construction of the piece of stitched art.
The quilt blocks depict cars of the era, as well as a boat, plane, Rosie the Riveter and the “V-J Day in Times Square” image portraying a U.S. Navy sailor embracing and kissing a total stranger in New York City. Portraits of nine presidents also are hand-embroidered on the quilt.
“None was computer-generated,” Bobbie Golani, Catholic Charities Senior Administrative Officer, said of the work. “It was pretty spectacular.”
Golani, who was present during Saturday’s sale of the quilt by Worldwide Auctioneers, watched the bidding soar as bid amounts were displayed on a screen.
“It just happened so fast,” she said. “It was under a two-minute process. It was absolutely thrilling to watch … When the final bid was announced, the room erupted in applause.”
While Golani does not know the identity of the winning bidder, she said Catholic Charities ultimately will learn who purchased the quilt.
Money raised from the sale of the quilt will go to benefit Catholic Charities clients, including RSVP programs.
“The money will be invested right back into the community,” said Nicole Kurut, Catholic Charities mission advancement and volunteer coordinator.
“This gift was given at the perfect time,” she said, noting how many people are suffering and struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shutdown.
“We are glowing,” Golani added. “We’re incredibly grateful.”
