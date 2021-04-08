AUBURN — A homemade beef-and-noodles dinner is planned for Saturday, May 1 at the Jackson Township Fire Hall, at 3390 C.R. 60 south of Auburn.
The event is a fundraiser for the historic Jackson Center Grange Hall restoration project.
The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. and includes homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade pie and a drink for a freewill donation. One-pound packages of noodles will be available for sale during the dinner.
The grange hall will be open from 3:30-7 p.m. for people to see before the restoration project begins. Other events on May 1 include opening day of the Jackson Township Athletic Ball Park with games beginning at 1 p.m., and tours of Jack Cook’s Village at 5815 C.R. 35 from 2-4 p.m.
