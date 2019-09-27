AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair continues today with the traditional Pet Parade downtown and the third of four free concerts, occurring nightly on the main stage.

The fair will continue through Saturday. Highlights of the remaining schedule:

Today

9 a.m. — Mini Horse Pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds

9 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds

9:45 a.m. — Pet Parade judging, 14th and Jackson streets

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Carnival open, $15 wristband, downtown

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds

10:45 a.m. — Pet Parade, downtown

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Magic 4 U by D.V. Dillinger, Midway

11 a.m. — Yoder the Juggler, James Cultural Plaza

11 a.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction, Show Barn

4 p.m. — Mini Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds

5 p.m. — Saddle Horse Show, Show Ring, fairgrounds

5 p.m. — Carnival open, $20 wristband, downtown

7 p.m. — Supreme Showman Contest, Show Barn

7 p.m. — Paula Jo Taylor & the Mama Tried Band and Megan Mullins with Side Piece in concert, Main Stage

Saturday

9 a.m. — Indiana Physical Therapy 5K Walk/Run, starts at corner of Indiana Avenue and Michigan Avenue

10 a.m. — Grand Finale Parade, downtown

11 a.m. to closing — Carnival open, $25 wristband, downtown

11 a.m to 8 p.m. — Petting zoo open, fairgrounds

Noon — ATV Expo, fairgrounds

Noon to 9 p.m. — Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall open, fairgrounds

6 p.m. — Garden tractor pull, Show Ring, fairgrounds

6 p.m. — Premiere Showmanship Contest, Show Barn

6 p.m. — Grand Finale Parade awards, Main Stage

6:30 p.m. — School of Rock, Cougar Hunter and The Indigos in concert, Main Stage

