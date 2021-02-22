AUBURN — Goals for the Auburn Police Department this year include establishing a multi-agency drug unit, obtaining body cameras for officers and resuming enforcement of parking limits and city ordinances.
Police Chief Doug Harp outlined those aims in his annual report to city leaders this month.
“Initial meetings have taken place and we are hopeful that prior to year-end 2021, we will have that unit in place,” Harp said about the drug enforcement unit.
“Our hope is to have an officer assigned full-time to the unit and to increase to two officers working narcotics full-time in the future,” Harp said.
Issuing body cameras to officers “will allow us to review allegations of misconduct, add to evidence pertaining to criminal cases that are filed, allow us to review use-of-force procedures and techniques, (and) add a valuable tool to handle any unjustified allegations of officer misconduct or to validate those allegations,” Harp said.
“By year”s end, 2021, we will have this implemented,” he said about body cameras.
Auburn currently does not have a dedicated officer to enforce parking rules and city ordinances. Harp said he hopes to hire a civilian employee for that role.
“We are currently looking at the possibility of utilizing cutting-edge technology to assist in that area,” he said.
Harp predicted that 2021 will be another challenging year for law enforcement nationwide and locally.
He said new legislation will affect everyday operations.
“Use-of-force issues continue to be addressed at the federal level, and mandates are being required for agencies to comply in order to be eligible for federal grant opportunities, the chief said. “We follow those mandates and are pending certification by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.“
He added, “De-escalation training has also been mandated by the federal government, and we have included that training in our yearly mandates for the department.”
He said the department plans to add a second drone pilot to assist in aerial operations, with the long-term goal of adding a second drone.
“Drones have proven themselves to be an extremely beneficial asset for law enforcement across the country,” Harp said.
The Auburn Police Department’s evidence room has been audited by an independent contractor, “and we continue to improve the process to submit, track, and manage property that is placed into evidence,” the chief said.
The department established a regular quarterly “spot audit” and will continue with a yearly audit, Harp said.
In August 2020, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley reported that evidence was missing from the police department’s evidence room.
“An internal review of the police department evidence procedures has determined that a number of other items have either not been properly documented or are unaccounted for,” Ley said.
The evidence-room situation led to Ley’s appointment of Harp as the department’s new police chief on Sept. 3.
A special prosecutor, D.J. Sigler of Whitley County, was appointed to review the evidence-room case for possible criminal charges and the Indiana State Police launched an investigation. No results of the investigation have been reported.
Harp said the police department has begun reviewing all of its standard operating procedures and will complete the process within the first quarter of 2021.
He said a presidential order required agencies to remove chokeholds in their use-of-force policies. The recommended changes were completed in the standard operating procedures.
The annual report noted that the department experienced one police-action shooting in 2020. The shooting occurred July 23, 2020, during a traffic stop around 11:30 a.m. on Auburn’s south side.
Trevor A.C. Storey, 41, of Kendallville, is facing charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement as a result of the incident. No charges will be brought against Auburn Police Officer Adam Barton. An investigation determined that Barton acted in self-defense when he shot Storey in the waist area.
The department hired one new patrol officer, Sabine Filippovica, during 2020. She became the second female officer on the force.
The department’s take-home car policy was revised to allow every member of the department to have a take-home vehicle, the annual report said.
“We are very pleased for the support that the City of Auburn has toward its local law enforcement and we will continue to strive to become the best of the best in law enforcement,” Harp concluded.
