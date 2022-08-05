Hefty receives scholarship
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sydney Hefty of Auburn has received a $1,500 Future Farmers of America Scholarship from Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa.
Hefty will attend Purdue University to study agricultural economics.
Farmers Mutual Hail recognizes the importance of youth education in the agricultural industry because each generation brings advancements to farming practices and agriculture services that wouldn’t be possible without research and education. FMH supports the national FFA Organization and donates funds for 20 scholarships every year.
FMH commends these young adults and their commitment to further improving the industry by pursuing their secondary education in an agricultural-related field and wishes them the very best in their future educational endeavors.
