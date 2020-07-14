WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district Tuesday released a draft plan for reopening its schools in August.
The 32-page document, along with a letter from Superintendent Steve Teders, was shared with DeKalb Central families late Tuesday afternoon.
“We continue to plan and remain on course to begin both in person and virtual/remote learning on Monday, August 10. It will be a challenging school year as we continue to monitor and adjust plans according to guidance and information provided by the state and local health departments,” Teders said.
“My top priority as superintendent each year is to provide for the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
Teders said the district is working closely with the DeKalb County Health Department and reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office, Indiana Department of Education, and Indiana State Department of Health to provide a reopening plan that adheres to updated health protocols and allows parents and guardians the choice of in person and virtual/remote education.
Teders said the draft reopening plan is being provided to families and staff to share details of what reopening DeKalb Central will look like this fall.
“Please keep in mind the plan is a draft and subject to updates as conditions and guidance change,” Teders said.
Teders said provisions in the plan include limited building access, social distancing, frequent hand washing, increasing self-transportation for students, student cohort grouping when possible, and increased cleaning and sanitizing within schools and buses, especially high-touch surfaces. The draft plan lays out measures that will be implemented in classrooms, cafeterias and food-service areas, common areas, offices and hallways.
According to the draft plan, for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, the district will focus on efforts aligned with a “low/no spread” approach. If the level of community spread increases, the district will seek advice from the county health department to determine the most appropriate response, which may include targeted, short-term and extended closures, placing a greater emphasis on virtual/remote instruction.
The plan also includes protocols related to COVID-19 and the mitigation for confirmed and suspected cases.
“We will need your help through self-screening methods each morning before making the decision to send your child to school,” Teders told families.
The district also is developing a “frequently asked questions” resource for quick reference on the district’s website, he added.
As shared in a video released by the county health department and DeKalb County’s school superintendents last week, face masks or coverings will be highly recommended and encouraged for students, required for district transportation and required for all staff when social distancing is not feasible, Teders said.
Teders said parents, guardians, staff and students had the opportunity to submit surveys regarding virtual learning in the spring and returning to school in the fall. He said that information was helpful in the district’s planning efforts, particularly relating to what virtual/remote learning will look like this year.
In the near future, parents and guardians will receive a survey indicating their choice for in-person or virtual/remote learning for the upcoming year, Teders said.
Teders noted the DeKalb Central school board will be conducting a work session Thursday and a board meeting next Tuesday to discuss and consider adoption of the plan.
“Flexibility and patience will be important for all stakeholders, as there is a lot of fluidity at the local and state level regarding COVID-19,” Teders added.
A story detailing specifics included in the draft plan will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Star.
