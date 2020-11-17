BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board appreciates what its employees have done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members made that clear by adding an extra $45,000 to employee bonuses Monday night.
The board met for two hours at Butler Elementary School, with the pandemic dominating discussion.
Midway through the meeting, board members approved a bonus plan with an estimated cost of $90,000. It included $35,000 in state Teacher Appreciation Grant money, plus $55,000 from the school district’s rainy day fund.
“You’re giving them far more than what the state’s allocating,” Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens said later in the meeting.
Just before adjournment, board member Richard Musser wondered if the bonus was enough, given everything the staff has endured this year.
Musser made a motion to add $500 to every employee’s bonus. Phil Carpenter seconded the motion.
“Our teachers and staff have been through so much,” said board member Craig Davis, who was participating by telephone.
The extra $500 won unanimous approval.
Under the plan, teachers with highly effective ratings will receive $2,000, and teachers with effective ratings will get $1,500. Among full-time, non-teaching employees, full-year workers will receive $1,250, and school-year-only workers will get $1,000. Part-time non-teachers will be given $750.
The plan singles out the nursing staff, with the nurse at Eastside Junior-Senior High School to receive $2,000 and elementary school nurses to get $1,500 each.
“This has been a very long year for all the nursing staff,” Stephens said.
“Our nurses are working overtime, and they are doing an awesome job,” said Riverdale Elementary School Principal Brennen Kitchen.
The bonuses will be paid Dec. 11.
Dozens in quarantine
Stephens reported that 72 students and 12 employees are in quarantine status due to exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.
He said 90-95% of those in quarantine were exposed to the coronavirus outside of school settings.
“School-wise, we’re doing extremely well,” Stephens said.
“Students who are out have been exposed through a family member,” said Butler Elementary School Principal Kim Clark.
At Eastside, 42 students are in quarantine, six with test results pending, along with four staff members, two of whom are set to return Monday.
At Butler Elementary, 16 students are in quarantine, two with test results pending, and four employees are out, three due to exposure and one who is not feeling well.
At Riverdale, 14 students are out, with none awaiting test results, and four employees are off work, three who tested positive for COVID-19 and one due to exposure to the virus.
Stephens said DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder is expecting DeKalb County this week will enter Indiana’s red status for high COVID-19 infection rates.
“He is not seeing a need at this point to close schools,” Stephens said. “What happens after Thanksgiving, it’s hard to say.”
Other school districts in the region are suspending in-person classes because of high absenteeism among staff members, not students, Stephens said.
The board approved a plan to use the DeKalb Eastern bus garage, at the south edge of Butler, as a drive-through vaccination site when COVID-19 shots become available to the public.
Sports policies
Eastside Principal Larry Yoder said red status will affect fan attendance at school sporting events.
Yoder said Eastside may be looking at a limit of 250 fans in the gymnasium, and plans are in place to restrict admission to immediate families only, if necessary.
“I’m willing to turn the key to say ‘no fans’ if I have to” in order for sports to continue, he said. “We’ll livestream everything” for fans to watch.
“If families refuse to wear masks and social-distance, will have no choice” but to play sports without spectators, Stephens said. “Hopefully, people will honor that. Whether you like masks or not, it’s what we have to do today, so the kids can play tomorrow.”
Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said if the county goes to red status, only participants, personnel necessary for conducting games and parents will be admitted to sporting events.
Yoder also said the Eastside cafeteria is preparing to begin serving lunches on trays instead of prepackaged meals this week.
“Every precautionary measure is in place, and then some” in the cafeteria, he said.
Conwell contract
The board conducted a public hearing on a contract for Conwell, who will become superintendent when Stephens retires March 5, 2021.
Attorney Mark Scudder proposed starting with a three-year contract, which can be extended annually.
“If you’re happy every year, you add another year onto the end,” Scudder said.
A proposal calls for Conwell to receive total compensation of $115,000 per year, compared to Stephens’ $117,000 salary. The salary includes $9,000 apiece for overseeing two regional agencies, the Impact Institute vocational school and the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative.
Scudder praised the DeKalb Eastern school board as a very steady group that does “very reasonable, predictable things” in overseeing the two regional agencies. “It’s really helpful for us when we make employment decisions,” he said.
Stephens said DeKalb Eastern receives about $35,000 from the vocational cooperative and $90,000 from the special education cooperative for overseeing the agencies and their employees.
Enrollment drops
Stephens reported that DeKalb Eastern’s fall enrollment stands at 1,333 students, down 29 from a year ago.
“We expected a significant drop due to COVID, and this is a pleasant surprise,” he wrote in a memo to the board. “We had anticipated a drop of about double that number due to COVID.”
He said the school district is able to cover the expected shortfall in state support.
Newsletter returning
Stephens introduced Dawn Mason as the district’s “business manager in training,” who would replace Conwell in that role when Conwell becomes superintendent.
Stephens said he assigned Mason to revive the school district’s newsletter, last published in 2013.
“As before, the district newsletter will highlight short, well-written articles, professional photography and district updates, and now include a QR code to invite and supplement our digital communications,” Stephens wrote in a memo.
“One of the things that I think we lack is talking about the good things we do,” Mason said.
She reported that work has begun to produce a four-page newsletter, with 6,000 copies to be distributed in the school district.
