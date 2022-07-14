AUBURN — The DeKalb County Night to Shine committee is busy raising funds for this year’s event on Feb. 10, 2023.
Night to Shine celebrates the community’s disabled population by inviting them to a prom-like event where hundreds of guests are treated like a prom king or queen for the night.
The event was founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and is held in conjunction with other similar events across the United States. The event is almost entirely funded through local donations.
The DeKalb County YMCA and County Line Church of God will be hosting a Fun-K 5K at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 to raise funds for the event. The 5K will be a non-competitive, fun-filled race to help support the event.
The 5K will include vendor booths, food vendors, souvenir shop, water activities and more.
Early registration is open until Saturday. The early entry fee is $25 a person, team registration of 10 or more people are $500. Early registration is required to receive a t-shirt. Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/CountyLineNTS. Make checks payable to County Line Church of God with NTS 5K in memo line. Checks can also be mailed to the church at 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn, IN, 46706.
Sponsorship is also available at different levels. Contact Sue Maxwell or Amanda at clnight2shine@gmail.com.
