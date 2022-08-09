FORT WAYNE — Twelve people were hospitalized, including an Auburn woman, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:15 p.m. Monday just south of Fort Wayne.
Indiana State Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road. Upon arrival, troopers found a pick-up truck literally split into two pieces and a large passenger van with heavy front-end damage in the side ditch.
Drivers David Mourey, 65, of Hoagland; Holly Mohr, 41, of Auburn; and 10 juvenile passengers in a van driven by Mohr were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of injuries.
The 10 juvenile passengers in Mohr's van ranged from the age of 6 months to 15 years. Police said all 10 children and Mohr were properly restrained. Some minor injuries were reported with a few of the children, but police said proper seat belt restraints, coupled with properly deployed airbag technology in the van, were the keys to serious injury prevention.
Regardless of injury status and due to the severity of the crash, all the children and both drivers were transported to a local area hospital for medical evaluation.
ISP Senior Trooper Bryan Rumple's preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, driven by Mourey, was traveling east on Hoagland Road. Police said Mourey crossed the intersection at U.S. 27 and failed to yield the right-of-way to a Ford passenger van, driven by Mohr, which was traveling north on U.S. 27.
Police said Mohr’s van crashed into the side of the truck, ripping the truck in half. As a result of the crash, there were several entrapped occupants in the van, which had to be rescued by fire/rescue personnel.
Police said alcohol was suspected as a factor in this crash, on behalf of Mr. Mourey. According to a news release, he was alleged to have been less than cooperative with troopers investigating at the scene. He was admitted to an area hospital for his injuries, so the portion of the investigation related to alcohol impairment will be turned over to the Allen County Prosecutor for review of submitted evidence and determination of possible charges, which would be filed at a later date.
Indiana State Police troopers were assisted by the Allen County Police Department, the Hoagland and Poe fire departments, Southwest Fire District and EMS personnel, New Haven EMS and Parker's Wrecker Service.
