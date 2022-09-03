AUBURN — After serving on the board of directors for the past two years of Auburn Main Street, Jama Smith will be the organization’s new president.
Executive Director Ann Finchum made the announcement in a press release Friday afternoon.
Born and raised in Auburn, Smith and her husband, Thompson, are actively involved in the Auburn community.
She is currently the president of Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater and has also served as president of the Downtown Auburn Business Association and previously served on the board of directors for the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
“The national Main Street program is such a positive and organized approach to keeping our Indiana Main Street communities progressing into the economic future,” Smith said. “First Fridays and the fun activities the community sees are the frosting on what this important organization does for Auburn.
“I’m excited and proud to be a part of this team,” she added.
Joining Smith, owner of Littlejohn Auctions, on the executive team is Jessica Griffith, who has been appointed vice president. Griffith is currently the assistant director of Auburn Main Street and a recent DeKalb LEADS graduate. She serves as secretary of DABA and has been on the Auburn Main Street board for just under a year.
Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant historic downtown- rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
For more information on Auburn Main Street, visit @AuburnMainStreet on social media or AuburnMainStreet.org.
